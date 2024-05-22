Stamps Host Lions in Pre-Season Battle

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders vs BC Lions

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, May 25

2 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary

Streaming: CFL+ (Canada, U.S. and International)

The Calgary Stampeders take on the BC Lions in their Canadian Football League pre-season opener at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

This will be the 10th consecutive pre-season the Stamps and Lions have met, a run that started in 2013 and interrupted only in 2020 and 2021 when no exhibition games were played.

Calgary was 1-1 in pre-season play a season ago as the Stamps defeated the Edmonton Elks 29-24 at home and dropped a 25-22 decision at Vancouver's BC Place. The Red and White went on to post a 6-12 regular-season and a third-place finish in the West Division before falling to the Lions in the Western Semi-Final.

Fun in the Fan Zone

Come early on Saturday to enjoy the activities in the East Fan Zone, which get under way at 12:30 p.m. There will be a live DJ, face painting, games and more.

Fans can also stop by the Stamps Store and take advantage of a 35-per cent discount on all regularly priced items.

At halftime, there's more football action as the members of the Wildcats girls' football program take the field.

Familiar in-game promotions are back including Name That Tune, Pass the Pizza and the Coffee Cup Shuffle as well as mini-footballs being tossed into the stands after every touchdown.

