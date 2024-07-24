Ticats Release Two

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ticats Release Two

July 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following players have been released:

AMER - DL - Kelle Sanders

AMER - DB - Dexter Lawson Jr.

