Ticats Release Two

July 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following players have been released:

AMER - DL - Kelle Sanders

AMER - DB - Dexter Lawson Jr.

