Ticats Release Two
July 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following players have been released:
AMER - DL - Kelle Sanders
AMER - DB - Dexter Lawson Jr.
