Demetries Ford Joins Practice Roster

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the football club has added American defensive back Demetries Ford to its practice roster.

Ford, 23, most recently spent training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2024). The 5'8, 170-pound native of South Miami, Florida, played 12 games in his lone season at Arizona State University (2023), registering 31 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one forced fumble.

Prior to his time with the Sun Devils, Ford spent two seasons at Austin Peay State University (2021-23), where he suited up in 22 games, posting 61 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback sack, three interceptions, 23 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He began his collegiate career at Youngstown State University where he played 12 games in his lone season (2019), registering 24 total tackles, one interception and six passes defended.

