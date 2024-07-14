Lions Smash the Riders, Take 1st in the West

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







It was billed all week as a heavyweight tilt and the first-place battle didn't disappoint.

Vernon Adams Jr. threw for a season-high 451 yards and helped put it out of reach with a 12-yard touchdown run in the late stages as the 5-1 BC Lions prevailed 35-20 over the 4-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders in front of 30,803 fans at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Justin McInnis was once again Adams Jr.'s favourite target as he hauled in a new career-high of 243 yards and a touchdown while hauling in a reception on all 14 of his targets.

Sean Whyte made good on all seven of his field goals, the longest coming from 52 yards out, and his last one coming with no time left as Rick Campbell had point differential in a possible tiebreaker scenario in mind. It's never too early to thing about that stuff with the final meeting between these teams coming in October at Regina.

"I think they're good. Just watching them live, I can see why they give people problems and create turnovers because they're very athletic, very physical," said Campbell of the Roughriders.

