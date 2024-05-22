Elks Release DL Eyabi Okie-Anoma

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released American Eyabi Okie-Anoma (DL), the club announced Wednesday.

Okie-Anoma signed with the Elks on May 16. The native of Baltimore played the 2023 season at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

TRANSACTION

RELEASED

Eyabi Okie-Anoma | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 244 LBS | 1999-06-07 | Baltimore, MD | Charlotte

