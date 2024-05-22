Elks Sign DL Antonio Alfano

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed defensive lineman Antonio Alfano, the club announced Wednesday.

Alfano, 23, was selected by the Elks in the 2024 Supplemental Draft on Tuesday. The New Jersey native played the 2023 season at Lackawanna College, suiting up in five games for the Falcons.

2024 marks the 75th season of pro football in Edmonton, as the Elks open a new CFL campaign on Saturday, June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. Season tickets are available now, with all youth season tickets $75 (17 and under) and adult tickets starting at $175.

TRANSACTION

SIGNED

Antonio Alfano | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 285 LBS | 2000-11-10 | Livingston, NJ | Lackawanna

