Tiger-Cats Add DB Knight

July 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has added national defensive lineman Deionte Knight.

Knight, 25, suited up in two games this season for the Toronto Argonauts, seeing time on the interior of the defensive line. The 6'3, 290-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, has appeared in 23 games over three seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Argos (2022-24), registering 19 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The former Western University defensive lineman was originally selected by Toronto, in the second round, 10th overall in the 2022 CFL Draft.

The football club also announced the following player has been released:

NAT - LB - Enoch Penney-Laryea

