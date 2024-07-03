Vernon Adams Jr. & Alexander 'Haul-Ins' Earn All-June Honour Roll Selections

(Vancouver)- The dynamic duo of Vernon Adams Jr. and Alexander Hollins were rewarded for their solid start to 2024 as the Canadian Football League announced on Wednesday its All-June Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Adams Jr. (93.9 PFF Grade)- the highest-graded offensive player through four weeks, Adams Jr. has enjoyed the best start of his career to date with a CFL-leading 1,369 passing yards. He is currently on pace to eclipse the 6,000-yard mark, something that hasn't been accomplished since Anthony Calvillo in 2004. Big Play VA completed 90 of 133 pass attempts in June while throwing for seven touchdowns and adding 98 yards and a major on 23 rush attempts.

Hollins (82.4 PFF Grade)- The Bat Signal has been frequently answered thus far as Hollins emerged as the highest-graded receiver in June with CFL-best 457 yards. The sure-handed Hollins caught 27 receptions while scoring two of his three touchdowns in a masterful week three performance at Winnipeg where he recorded 215 yards, good the 13th best single-game total in franchise history. Hollins averaged 16.7 yards per reception over the opening four games.

Adams Jr., Hollins and the 3-1 Lions continue preparations for Sunday's week five battle at the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

