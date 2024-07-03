Paredes Earns Top Marks in June

July 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders kicker René Paredes has made the Pro Football Focus June honour roll following his outstanding performance in the opening month of the Canadian Football League season.

Paredes earned PFF's highest grade among kicker and punters in June after going perfect on 11 field-goal attempts as well as five converts for a total of 38 points in three games. Six of Paredes' field goals were from at least 40 yards and two were from 52 yards including the overtime game-winner against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 4.

Paredes' June output included a six-field goal game in a season-opening victory over Hamilton. The six field goals matched the 13-year veteran's career single-game high.

