CFL Honour Roll: June - Vernon Adams Jr. Takes Home Player of the Month
July 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Vernon Adams Jr., Jared Brinkman and the Toronto Argonauts' offensive line have earned full marks for June in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 1 to 4.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - JUNE: OFFENCE
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC (3-1)
PFF Player Grade (4 games): 93.9
90-of-133 passing (67.7 per cent)
1,369 passing yards (most in CFL)
Seven passing touchdowns
115.8 efficiency rating
Honourable mentions:
90.0 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal
90.0 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
CFL HONOUR ROLL - JUNE: DEFENCE
DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto (2-1)
PFF Player Grade (3 games): 90.5
115 Total defensive snaps
Six defensive tackles, one tackle for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble
91.1 Grade on 30 run defence snaps
Honourable mentions:
82.5 | DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton
81.8 | DL | Jake Ceresna | Toronto
CFL HONOUR ROLL - JUNE: OFFENSIVE LINE
Toronto Argonauts (2-1 in June)
PFF unit grade: 72.7
Top-3 performers:
Isiah Cage | 75.7
Dejon Allen | 75.4
Ryan Hunter | 65.6
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JUNE
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC | 93.9
RB | Ka'Deem Carey | Toronto | 83.0
REC | Alexander Hollins | BC | 82.4
OL | Isiah Cage | Toronto | 75.7
DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto | 90.5
LB | Jameer Thurman | Saskatchewan | 81.1
DB | Nafees Lyon | Montreal | 80.7
RET | DeVonte Dedmon | Ottawa | 80.8
K/P | René Paredes | Calgary | 93.4
ST | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan | 91.2
