20th Annual Banjo Bowl Presented by Casinos of Winnipeg Sold Out

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the 20th annual Banjo Bowl presented by Casinos of Winnipeg is sold out. Kickoff for the 2024 Banjo Bowl is slated for 2:00 p.m. CT.

"This is the earliest we have sold out the Banjo Bowl since the opening of Princess Auto Stadium in 2013," said Winnipeg Football Club President & CEO, Wade Miller. "We are looking forward to another great crowd August 1st as well as we host the BC Lions."

Gates will open early on Saturday, September 7th, with fans able to enter the stadium at 12:30 p.m. The Princess Auto Pre-Game Tailgate area will also officially open at 11:00 a.m. with food and drink specials including $5.00 Coors and Coors Light and $3.50 hot dogs until kickoff.

Tickets for the club's next home game Thursday, August 1st against the BC Lions (7:30 p.m. kickoff, tailgate area opens at 5:30 p.m.) are available for purchase here . The 50/50 presented by PlayNow starting pot is set at $100,000 as the team hosts its annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation night.

The Banjo Bowl will also be carried exclusively on CTV.

