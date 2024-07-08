Blue Bombers Add Receiver Lucky Whitehead to Practice Roster

July 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American receiver Lucky Whitehead to the practice roster.

Whitehead (5-10, 177, Florida Atlantic; born: June 2, 1992, in Manassas, VA.) returns to the Bombers for a second stint after spending the past three seasons (2021-2023) with the BC Lions. Since his arrival to the CFL in 2019, Whitehead has recorded 248 receptions for 3,192 yards, 15 rushes for 118 yards, and 13 touchdowns in 58 CFL games, all starts.

In his first season with the Blue Bombers, Whitehead etched 521 yards on 52 catches and three touchdowns, 92 yards on nine rushes and one touchdown, and one kickoff return touchdown in 15 starts, ending the 2019 season as a Grey Cup champion.

His 2021 campaign with BC saw him earning CFL All-Star status after recording 60 catches for 932 yards and four touchdowns in just 12 games.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Whitehead was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys (NFL) in 2015. Over the next two seasons, Whitehead dressed for 30 NFL games, starting in two, and recorded nine receptions for 64 yards, and 20 rushes for 189 yards. He joined the New York Jets' practice roster before being released in 2018.

The team has also released American defensive end Ali Fayad.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 8, 2024

Blue Bombers Add Receiver Lucky Whitehead to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.