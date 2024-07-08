Argos Ink Two; Canadian DL Daniel Joseph & American OL George Moore

July 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of Canadian DL Daniel Joseph and American OL George Moore.

Joseph, 6'2/261lbs, most recently spent time with the B.C. Lions during their 2024 training camp. The Toronto native suited up for the XFL's Seattle Dragons in 2023, tallying eight tackles and two sacks in seven games. Prior to his time in the XFL, Joseph appeared in three preseason games for the Buffalo Bills in 2022. The defensive lineman started his college career at Penn State (2017-2019), registering 29 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 32 games for the Nittany Lions. He would transfer to North Carolina State (2020-2021) recording a team-high 6.5 sacks and 37 tackles during his senior year for the Wolfpack.

Moore, 6'6/325lbs, spent time with the DC Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League in 2024. The California native started 2023 with the Denver Broncos before catching on with the Arlington Renegades (XFL) where he played in nine games helping the team win the XFL Championship. He was later traded to the Seattle Dragons. 2022 saw Moore play with both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. The former Oregon Duck spent five years (2017-2021) at the now Big 10 school, playing in 30 games. He would begin his college career at San Mateo Community College (2015-2016) being named All-Conference as a redshirt freshman.

