Case Added to Practice Roster
July 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
American receiver Kody Case (5-10, 182, Illinois)
