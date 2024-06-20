Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Cole Guttman

CHICAGO, Ill.- The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Cole Guttman on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Guttman, 25, registered eight points (4G, 4A) in 27 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He also added 40 points (16G, 24A) in 39 contests with the Rockford IceHogs, setting career bests in assists and points. After posting 22 points (11G, 11A) in 12 games during the month of March, Guttman became the fourth IceHog in team history to earn AHL Player of the Month honors. He was also named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Mar. 31 after he racked up eight points (2G, 6A) in that period.

The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward has totaled 14 points (8G, 6A) in 41 career NHL games with Chicago and has posted 70 points (32G, 38A) in 78 career AHL games with Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Guttman played four seasons with the University of Denver where he captained the Pioneers to an NCAA Championship in 2022.

The native of Northridge, California was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

