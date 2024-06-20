Condors Sign Connor Corcoran to AHL Deal

June 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed D Connor Corcoran to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Corcoran, 23, split last season with Bakersfield (5 GP) and the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets (45 GP, 8G-15A-23PTS). He led the Komets blueliners in scoring. A fifth round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft by Vegas, Corcoran has played 30 games in the AHL with 13 points (7g-6a) and 149 games in the ECHL with 92 points (38g-54a).

Join us tomorrow as the Edmonton Oilers continue their quest for Stanley Cup in Game 6! The official watch party headquarters is Just Wing It in the Marketplace with plenty of TV's, sound, orange, and blue! Puck drops at 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.