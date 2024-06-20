Amerks Unveil Guaranteed Home Dates for 2024-25 Season

June 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today six guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2024-25 American Hockey League season, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, beginning with the team's Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 11 at The Blue Cross Arena.

While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2024-25 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:

- Friday, Nov. 8

- Friday, Nov. 29

- Friday, Dec. 27

- Friday, Jan. 10

- Sunday, Mar. 23

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2024-25 regular season will be announced later this summer.

