Cam Abbott Named Chicago Wolves Head Coach

June 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League announced Thursday that Cam Abbott has been named head coach of the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

Abbott is the 14th head coach in the history of the Wolves, who became the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate May 2 when the clubs inked a three-year agreement.

The 40-year-old Abbott served as the head coach of Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League from 2017-23. He was named the '21-22 SHL Coach of the Year, after Rogle BK topped the SHL regular-season standings and captured the Champions Hockey League for the first time. Prior to coaching Rogle BK, Abbott served as head coach of Vaxjo Lakers' Under-20 team from 2016-17.

The Sarnia, Ont., native also played several seasons of professional hockey as a forward. Abbott recorded 166 points (74 goals, 92 assists) in 276 SHL/Elitserien games with Rogle BK and Lulea HF from 2008-15. He also tallied 65 points (35 goals, 30 assists) in 42 games with Frisk Asker (Norway) in 2007-08 and posted 70 points (35 goals, 35 assists) in 55 Central Hockey League games with Bossier-Shreveport in 2006-07. Abbott played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell from 2002-06.

Abbott will be available to the media today on Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Central. For call-in details, contact Chicago Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

The Wolves' home opener for the 2024-25 season will be Oct. 12 at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.