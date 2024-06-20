Syracuse Crunch Sign Defensemen Chris Harpur, Scott Walford to One-Year AHL Contracts

June 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defensemen Chris Harpur and Scott Walford to one-year AHL contracts, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Harpur, 27, skated in 17 games with the Crunch last season tallying four assists. He also appeared in 28 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL posting three goals and six assists. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner has played in 110 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, since 2021 earning five goals and 17 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

Walford, 25, skated in five games with the Crunch last season making his AHL debut on March 22. He also played in 20 games as an alternate captain with McGill University last season. His 24 points (4g, 20a) ranked first among defensemen. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound blueliner appeared in 59 career games with McGill tallying 55 points (9g, 46a) from 2021 to 2024.

Prior to his collegiate career, Walford skated in 290 career WHL games with the Saskatoon Blades and Victoria Royals from 2014 to 2020 earning 30 goals and 144 assists.

Walford was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round, 68th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

