Cleveland Monsters Announce Summer Youth Hockey and Community Initiatives

June 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced their offseason initiatives to help Grow the Game of hockey across Northeast Ohio including the Summer Street Hockey Series, Monsters On-Ice Clinic presented by Sugardale and the annual Summer Tour. Additionally, the team will host the Kivi Day goalie clinic in late August in honor of Matiss Kivlenieks' birthday to pay tribute to the late goaltender while also giving back to the local community.

Summer Street Hockey Series:

The Summer Street Hockey Series will be open to all children ages 11 and under regardless of their hockey experience, participants can enroll with just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation and will receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting, and passing. Participants will also receive a Monsters t-shirt and a complimentary ticket to a 2024-25 Monsters home opener. In addition to the Summer Street Hockey Series, the Monsters will host a special all-girls clinic to continue expanding the team's Girls Grow the Game platform.

Each street hockey clinic has limited spots available. Players joining the clinics must wear closed-toed shoes and use the equipment provided by the Monsters. Parents can register their child starting today at clevelandmonsters.com/growthegame with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

2024 Monsters Summer Street Hockey Series (Boys and Girls)

Date Time Location Address

Saturday, July 13 11:00 a.m. to noon University Hospitals Parma Medical Center 6305 Powers Blvd, Parma, OH 44129

Saturday, August 10 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. C.E. Orr Ice Arena 22550 Milton Ave, Euclid, OH 44123

2024 All Girls Street Hockey Clinic

Date Time Location Address

Saturday, July 20 11:00 a.m. to noon North Olmsted Community Park 28114 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Monsters On-Ice Clinic presented by Sugardale:

The Monsters annual On-Ice Clinic presented by Sugardale returns on Monday, July 22, through Thursday, July 25, with all sessions taking place at the Monsters' official practice facility at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena. Participants will receive on-ice instruction from Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander, as well as goaltending classes from Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen. All skaters will receive an exclusive Monsters On-Ice Clinic jersey, specialty baseball hat and four tickets to the 2024-25 home opener.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend; however, graduation from a Learn to Play Program, as well as registration with a youth hockey association for the 2024-25 season is recommended. Full equipment is required for all skaters, including helmets with full cages, skates, gloves, shin guards, hockey pants, elbow pads, shoulder pads, and hockey sticks. Registration is open to skaters ages 5-10 and goalies ages 7-13 here.

Parents can register their child for on-ice clinics HERE with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monsters Summer Tour:

The Monsters annual Summer Tour returns with 10 stops at various locations across Northeast Ohio bringing hockey and fun to the community during the offseason. This fan-interactive hockey tour will include photo opportunities, giveaways and special appearances from the Monsters mascot, Sully. Full details of the dates and events on the 2024 Monsters Summer Tour can be found here.

2024 Monsters Summer Tour

Date Time Event Location

Tuesday, June 25 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Crocker Kids Crocker Park (Westlake)

Tuesday, July 9 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pinecrest Play Days Pinecrest (Orange Village)

Saturday, July 20 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lakewood Summer Meltdown Downtown Lakewood

Tuesday, July 23 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Crocker Kids Crocker Park (Westlake)

Saturday, July 27 Noon to 8:00 p.m. Fairview Summerfest Bohlken Park (Fairview Park)

Monday, July 29 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Radio 1 Family Fun Day Metroparks Zoo (Cleveland)

Sunday, August 4 Noon to 8:00 p.m. The Fest Center for Pastoral Leadership (Wickliffe)

Thursday, August 15 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Van Aken Music Nights Van Aken District (Shaker Heights)

Tuesday, August 20 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Crocker Kids Crocker Park (Westlake)

Saturday, September 21 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Apple Festival Downtown Elyria

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.