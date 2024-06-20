Roadrunners Welcome 9th Season in Tucson with Local Community

June 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, local business executives, fans and corporate partners welcomed the 9th season of Roadrunners hockey in Southern Arizona Thursday at the Tucson Convention Center with Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman announcing Opening Night for the 2024-2025 home campaign is slated for Saturday, October 19 from Tucson Arena.

The complete 2024-2025 game schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Roadrunners return to action after a 2023-2024 season that saw the team finish with the most wins in team history (43-23-4-2) as the Whiteout returned to Tucson Arena in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The team's 14-percent year-over-year attendance increase in 2023-2024 was the fifth highest in the American Hockey League. The Roadrunners regular season average of 4,191 fans-per-game was less than 200 fans-per-game shy of the team attendance record from the 2018-2019 season. Tucson averaged a team record 5,001 fans-per-game during the 2024 Whiteout Tucson playoff run.

"We're looking forward to our ninth season in front of the best fans in the American Hockey League," said Hoffman. "The identity of the Roadrunners on the ice mirror the community that we play and live in and we look forward to another successful season of hockey while we continue to add more hockey fans to cheer us on."

In the community, Roadrunners Mascot Dusty has made 127 appearances in the last year; while the organization has donated over $200,000 to Southern Arizona community partners through postgame jersey auctions, Tip-A-Roadrunner, Roadrunners Fight Cancer, 50/50 raffle and other fundraising efforts.

Season Memberships for the 2024-2025 season at Tucson Arena are on sale now, starting at $14 a game and include: enhanced experiences, game flexibility and additional memberships. Tickets can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly.

