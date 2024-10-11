Black Bears Win 3-2 on Opening Night

October 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in the FPHL season opener. Binghamton fell behind early 1-0 but scored three consecutive goals to secure the three points in the Empire Division Standings.

The hometown Wolves were able to strike first as Chase DiBari started off the season with the opening goal. Binghamton found themselves down by one at the first media break but were able to build a period and find the back of the net. Gavin Yates tallied his first of the season near the two-minute mark, sending the teams to the locker room tied at 1-1.

Binghamton came out with a different kind of energy than when the game started. Kyle Stephan gave the Black Bears the lead, and they didn't look back. Stephan grabbed the insurance goal on the power play that would prove to be the game-winning-goal. With an assist on the Yates goal, Stephan finished the night with first star honors, with three points.

Both teams would have power play opportunities in the third, alas, neither side was able to score.

McAnanama stopped 33 of 35 earning three points in the Empire Division standings as the Black Bears win on opening night 3-2.

