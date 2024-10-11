Sea Wolves Battle Back, But Can't Complete Comeback 6-5

October 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves took advantage of their training camp home in Wytheville,VA to battle their in-division opponent the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a preseason matchup. Both teams were looking to establish momentum before a season that will only see them meet one time.

Mississippi got off to a quick start scoring as Blake Keller capitalized on a power play opportunity just 8:36 into the First. However, Blue Ridge found an answer on a power play of their own 1:28 later as Lucas Rothe beat Trevor Buckmeier to even the score. Tristan Simm and Sotirios Karageorgos also tallied in the first to give Blue Ridge the 3-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

The second period looked to be in danger of resembling the first period after a goal just 58 seconds in from Justin Vernace giving Blue Ridge a 4-1 lead. The Sea Wolves battled back however as Brendan Hussey, tonight's hot player to watch, tallied on a rebound opportunity 4:26 into the second period. 3:32 later Dalton Anderson rushed into the Bobcats zone and despite having his initial shot deflected got his own rebound in the slot and fired it past Connor Green to close the gap to just one, 4-3.

Blue Ridge increased their lead on an Alex Norwinski goal past Brandon Sartor, but Philip Wong had a backhanded snipe that got the Sea Wolves back within one to 5-4 just nine minutes into the third. 5:16 later Jakob Stahl scored again for the Bobcats and once again 2:35 later Kyle Russell took advantage of a scrum in front of the net to bury a rebound to get Mississippi back to 6-5. Despite pulling the goalie no other goals would come.

Buckmeier had a solid start stopping 18 of 22, while Sartor stopped 9 of 11 but was saddled with the loss.

The Sea Wolves play their final preseason game tomorrow night from the Hitachi Energy Arena at 7:30pm ET. Catch all the action on Youtube and on Mixlr with Jon Kliment.

