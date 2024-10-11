FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Drop Season Opener

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the Watertown Wolves, the new season starts with the same opponent that ended their previous season, the defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Binghamton Black Bears. The Wolves being the host on this Friday evening on the first night of a home and home series to get the 24-25 season started.

Just 3:50 into the first period, Chase DiBari would ignite the home fans with a nasty wrist shot to the top left corner over Bear's starter Connor McAnanama. Tate Leeson would be credited with the goal.

At the 17:44 mark, Gavin Yates would knot the game at a goal a piece when he one timed a pass from Blake Tosto and Kyle Stephen to the bottom right corner, sliding the shot past the Wolves Jacob Kment.

The Wolves outshot the Black Bears 12-10 in the frame with both teams going o for 1 on abbreviated power plays.

It took just 1:01 in the second for the Black Bears to get their first lead of the season when Kyle Stephen wristed a shot from the right side that looked like it might have hit one of the Wolves defenders stick and slid by Kment. Don Olivieri and Gavin Yates would pick up assists on the goal.

The Black Bears extended their lead to 3-1 with a power play goal from Kyle Stephen as he got tripped up racing into the right side of the zone, but was able to shove the puck over the shoulder of Kment, assisted by Cameron Clark and Jesse Anderson.

Binghamton outshot the Wolves 17-11 in the second. The Black Bears were 1 for 2 on power plays in the period while the Wolves went 0 for 1 in the frame.

Period number 3 ended up being a scoreless affair, but not without both teams having some quality scoring chances. The Wolves would outshoot the Black Bears 12-7 in the third, but Watertown could not take advantage of two power plays in the period, and picked up a couple of penalties of their own in the late going and played the final 3 minutes short handed.

The teams will meet again on Saturday night in the VIsions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

Black Bears Win 3-2 in Road Opener

by Brooks Hill

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in the FPHL season opener. Binghamton fell behind early 1-0 but scored three consecutive goals to secure the three points in the Empire Division Standings.

The hometown Wolves were able to strike first as Chase DiBari started off the season with the opening goal. Binghamton found themselves down by one at the first media break but were able to build a period and find the back of the net. Gavin Yates tallied his first of the season near the two-minute mark, sending the teams to the locker room tied at 1-1.

Binghamton came out with a different kind of energy than when the game started. Kyle Stephan gave the Black Bears the lead, and they didn't look back. Stephan grabbed the insurance goal on the power play that would prove to be the game-winning-goal. With an assist on the Yates goal, Stephan finished the night with first star honors, with three points.

Both teams would have power play opportunities in the third, alas, neither side was able to score. McAnanama stopped 33 of 35 earning three points in the Empire Division standings as the Black Bears win on opening night 3-2.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at MONROE MOCCASINS

ROCK LOBSTERS SCORE TOUCHDOWN, DOWN MOCCASINS IN SEASON OPENER

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - In their highly anticipated return to the ice after a 23-year hiatus, the Monroe Moccasins were met with a 7-2 defeat by the Athens Rock Lobsters during the teams' season opener. Despite an impressive pregame presentation and enthusiastic support from the home crowd, the visiting Rock Lobsters secured a decisive road victory.

The game began with a great atmosphere and the crowd on its feet as the puck dropped, marking the beginning of the inaugural season for both teams. However, Athens forward Garrett Milan quickly quieted the Monroe crowd, netting two goals within the first three minutes of play.

Brad Reitter provided a spark for the Moccasins, scoring both of the team's goals, including one shorthanded in the first period. Despite his efforts, the offensive firepower of the Rock Lobsters proved to be too much for Monroe, as Athens would add four more goals to secure a commanding 7-2 win.

Both teams will face off tomorrow night at 7:00pm at the Monroe Civic Center.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS Exhibition

Bobcats Outlast Sea Wolves in Thrilling Exhibition Opener

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats secured their first victory at the newly renamed and renovated Hitachi Energy Arena on Friday night, outlasting the Mississippi Sea Wolves by a final tally of 6-5. Although the first of two exhibition contests, both squads appeared to be in midseason form, providing the crowd with a thrilling contest that had a little bit of everything.

Special teams proved huge in the early going, with each club's first tally of the night coming on their respective power plays. Blake Keller drew first blood for the Sea Wolves with a power play marker at the 8:36 mark of the first period. Lucas Rothe answered less than two minutes later on the Bobcats man advantage, baseball batting the puck into the back of the net out of midair. The Bobcats would net the final two goals of the first period, a backhand snipe from Tristan Simm and a friendly bounce off an opponent's skate and into the net for Sotirios Karageorgos.

Within the first minute of the middle frame Blue Ridge would net their fourth unanswered goal, when a massive hit by Ilnur Madiarov freed up time and space for Justin Vernace to backhand one home. That would be the only Bobcats marker of the second period, as goals 3 minutes and 32 seconds apart from Kyle Russel and Dalton Anderson drew the Sea Wolves within one heading to the third.

Alex Norwinski smacked home a rebound to restore the Bobcats two goal lead, but Mississippi again counterpunched 5 minutes later with a backhand snipe from Philip Wong. Jakub Stahl blasted home a one-timer to once again restore Blue Ridge's two goal advantage, but again the Sea Wolves responded to pull within one late. Connor Green stood tall in goal down the stretch to keep the 'Cats ahead to hold on for a 6-5 win.

Alex Norwinski, a Blue Ridge, VA native, earned second star honors for his goal and assist, while Lucas Rothe earned first star for his goal and pair of apples as part of a physical three-point night.

Both teams will complete their exhibition series at Hitachi Energy Arena tomorrow night at 7:30 PM.

Sea Wolves Battle Back, But Can't Complete Comeback 6-5

by Jon Kliment

Wytheville, VA - The Sea Wolves took advantage of their training camp home in Wytheville,VA to battle their in division opponent the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a preseason matchup. Both teams were looking to establish momentum before a season that will only see them meet one time.

Mississippi got off to a quick start scoring as Blake Keller capitalized on a power play opportunity just 8:36 into the First. However, Blue Ridge found an answer on a power play of their own 1:28 later as Lucas Rothe beat Trevor Buckmeier to even the score. Tristan Simm and Sotirios Karageorgos also tallied in the first to give Blue Ridge the 3-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

The second period looked to be in danger of resembling the first period after a goal just 58 seconds in from Justin Vernace giving Blue Ridge a 4-1 lead. The Sea Wolves battled back however as Brendan Hussey, tonight's hot player to watch, tallied on a rebound opportunity 4:26 into the second period. 3:32 later Dalton Anderson rushed into the Bobcats zone and despite having his initial shot deflected got his own rebound in the slot and fired it past Connor Green to close the gap to just one, 4-3.

Blue Ridge increased their lead on an Alex Norwinski goal past Brandon Sartor, but Philip Wong had a backhanded snipe that got the Sea Wolves back within one to 5-4 just nine minutes into the third. 5:16 later Jakob Stahl scored again for the Bobcats and once again 2:35 later Kyle Russell took advantage of a scrum in front of the net to bury a rebound to get Mississippi back to 6-5. Despite pulling the goalie no other goals would come.

Buckmeier had a solid start stopping 18 of 22, while Sartor stopped 9 of 11 but was saddled with the loss.

The Sea Wolves play their final preseason game tomorrow night from the Hitachi Energy Arena at 7:30pm ET. Catch all the action on Youtube and on Mixlr with Jon Kliment.

