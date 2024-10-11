Bobcats Outlast Sea Wolves in Thrilling Exhibition Opener

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats secured their first victory at the newly renamed and renovated Hitachi Energy Arena on Friday night, outlasting the Mississippi Sea Wolves by a final tally of 6-5. Although the first of two exhibition contests, both squads appeared to be in midseason form, providing the crowd with a thrilling contest that had a little bit of everything.

Special teams proved huge in the early going, with each club's first tally of the night coming on their respective power plays. Blake Keller drew first blood for the Sea Wolves with a power play marker at the 8:36 mark of the first period. Lucas Rothe answered less than two minutes later on the Bobcats man advantage, baseball batting the puck into the back of the net out of midair. The Bobcats would net the final two goals of the first period, a backhand snipe from Tristan Simm and a friendly bounce off an opponent's skate and into the net for Sotirios Karageorgos.

Within the first minute of the middle frame Blue Ridge would net their fourth unanswered goal, when a massive hit by Ilnur Madiarov freed up time and space for Justin Vernace to backhand one home. That would be the only Bobcats marker of the second period, as goals 3 minutes and 32 seconds apart from Kyle Russel and Dalton Anderson drew the Sea Wolves within one heading to the third.

Alex Norwinski smacked home a rebound to restore the Bobcats two goal lead, but Mississippi again counterpunched 5 minutes later with a backhand snipe from Philip Wong. Jakub Stahl blasted home a one-timer to once again restore Blue Ridge's two goal advantage, but again the Sea Wolves responded to pull within one late. Connor Green stood tall in goal down the stretch to keep the 'Cats ahead to hold on for a 6-5 win

Alex Norwinski, a Blue Ridge, VA native, earned second star honors for his goal and assist, while Lucas Rothe earned first star for his goal and pair of apples as part of a physical three-point night.

Both teams will complete their exhibition series at Hitachi Energy Arena tomorrow night at 7:30 PM.

