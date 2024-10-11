Prowlers Trade for Jhuwon Davis

October 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Prowlers have announced the acquisition of forward Jhuwon Davis from the Monroe Moccasins in exchange for future considerations. Davis is currently in an SPHL training camp and Port Huron holds his FPHL rights.

The 26-year-old signed with Danbury in February following his fifth collegiate year at New England College. He dressed in eight games as a Hat Trick and put up a goal and an assist. He was also part of Danbury's all-black starting lineup in April, a pro hockey first. In 109 NCAA games, he finished with 46 points and was an alternate captain last season as a graduate student.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Davis played two seasons in the Metro Jets organization, one with the USPHL Premier team and one with the NA3HL team. He helped the Jets to an NA3HL championship in 2018. Davis played youth hockey in the Bell Tire Selects and Compuware organizations.

Single game tickets are now available for every game at McMorran Place this season! The Prowlers home opener is Oct. 18 so get your tickets now by visiting phprowlers.com/tickets or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

Prowlers Trade for Jhuwon Davis - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.