Bisons INF Spencer Horwitz Named International League Player of the Week

July 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Today the International League named Buffalo Bisons INF SPENCER HORWITZ their Player of the Week for the week from July 18-23.

The 25-year-old finished the six-game series against the Syracuse Mets with a .536 batting average, going 15 for 28 at the plate with three home runs and nine RBIs. That included a two-homer game on July 20 at NBT Bank Stadium.

Horwitz increased his batting average by 23 points with five multi-hit games including a five-hit game on July 18, as well as a four-hit performance on July 22. The Timonium, MD native leads the team among qualified batters with a .319 batting average this season.

He has also recorded six multi-hit games in his last seven appearances, dating back to the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens on July 15. Overall in July, Horwitz is hitting .411, 23-56, with five homers and 17RBIs, while slashing .493/.768/1.261.

Horwitz is the first Bisons position player to win the weekly league's player of the week honors and the second team member to win a weekly league award. He joins RHP WES PARSONS who was named the IL's Pitcher of the week from June 27-July 2.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.