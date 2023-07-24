Innovative Field Events this Week Join Us for a Concert and a Movie

The Dark Star Orchestra keeps the memory of the Grateful Dead concert experience alive as they return to Innovative Field on July 26th. The gates open at 530pm and the show starts at 7pm. General Admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. A limited number of VIP tickets in Club 3000, Innovative Field's largest party suite, are still available for $90. The ticket price includes a buffet-style food service featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, pasta salad, macaroni salad, veggie tray, popcorn, chips, and soda, as well as a private cash bar. For tickets visit RedWingsBaseball.com

Brian Baumgartner V.I.P. Meet & Greet Tickets

On August 23rd, 2023 the Red Wings will have their Kevin from "The Office" Appearance night presented by Chick-fil-A Henrietta, Wilkins RV, and Jolly Time Pop Corn!

Brian Baumgartner Meet & Greet V.I.P. tickets are on sale now for $100 per person (only 50 available tickets). This V.I.P. experience includes:

- Guarantees you are one of the first 50 in line

- Giveaway t-shirt

- Autograph and selfie. He will only be signing autographs for these 50 people. All others will only be able to purchase a selfie.

*Please note: you will still have to purchase a ticket to the game and you will have to arrive at 4:30 p.m.

Only selfie tickets (individual or group) will be available for $30 day of. These are not available for pre-order.

MOVIES IN THE PARK

Join us for Movie in the Parks on July 27th and watch "Rookie of the Year"!

Watch the movie on our BRAND NEW video board on the grass in the outfield. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on. Lawn chairs are prohibited, and stadium seating will be available.

Free admission

Concessions will be available

Gates open at 7 pm

Movie will start at 7:45 pm

