On Deck at the Vic: University Night with Purdue University, Friday Fireworks and Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians open a six-game homestand tomorrow at Victory Field against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The series includes University Night with Purdue University with appearances by student-athletes Braden Smith, Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton from the men's basketball team and running back Devin Mockobee from the football team on Thursday, Friday Fireworks and Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend from July 28-30.

Tuesday, July 25 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Fans can load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all available for one buck at concessions.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 26 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Baseball under the sun. Cut out of the office early with a business lunch or "off-site" meeting and enjoy an afternoon ballgame.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, July 27 - Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery, University Night with Purdue University and Circle City Night

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Gabby Love will perform before and during the game from outside the Elements Financial Club.

Four student-athletes from Purdue University are joining the Indians' NIL Class of 2023. Come out for a meet-and-greet and pregame autographs from 6-6:40 PM in the Center Field Plaza with Braden Smith (Westfield, Ind.), Mason Gillis (New Castle, Ind.) and Ethan Morton (Butler, Pa.) from the men's basketball team along with running back Devin Mockobee (Boonvile, Ind.) from the football team. Poster autograph cards will be available for signing. All four student-athletes will also throw out ceremonial first pitches.

The Shop will be printing limited-edition Circle City shirts near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109. The shirts will also be available at the Center Field merchandise stand.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, July 28 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend presented by Indiana WIC

Bring the family and have a blast with a ballgame and postgame fireworks.

Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend kicks off on Friday with Jurassic-themed in-game entertainment. Enjoy photo opportunities with animatronic dinosaurs and check out the famous Jeep of the Jurassic era on display in the Center Field Plaza.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 29 - Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend presented by Indiana WIC

Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend continues as fans travel back in time to the Jurassic era for photo opportunities with animatronic dinosaurs and the famous Jurassic Jeep on the concourse.

Meet Indiana native and rock 'n' roll sensation Jesse Kramer for autographs and photos from 6-6:30 PM in the Center Field Plaza. Kramer performed on FOX's hit show THE FOUR in 2018 and America's Got Talent in 2020. He will perform his inaugural rendition of the national anthem before the game and can be found on social media @jessekramersound or online at jessekramermusic.com.

Arrive early to cheer on Haley Jordan and Kinley Shoemaker, who will both throw ceremonial first pitches. Jordan was recently recognized as Miss Indiana USA 2023 and is the host of the Indians' in-park pregame show Quality Start along with being a game day emcee. Shoemaker, who operates Water Gun Fun as an Indians game day employee, was recently named Miss Indiana Teen USA 2023.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, July 30 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Moe's Southwest Grill, Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend presented by Indiana WIC, Sunday Characters with Dinosaur Train presented by MHS, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Jurassic (Ball)Park Weekend wraps up with a final opportunity for fans to experience numerous Jurassic-themed activations around Victory Field.

Fans can meet Buddy the Tyrannosaurus from Dinosaur Train in the Center Field Plaza before and during the game.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up the July Rowdie backpack giveaway at a table near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109 while supplies last. This is the last chance to receive the July Knot Hole giveaway this season.

Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. All Knot Hole members can run the bases after the game.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

