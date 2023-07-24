Phillips Named International League Pitcher of the Week
July 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, today announced right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for July 17 - 23.
Phillips, rated the No. 7 prospect in the Reds organization by MLB Pipeline, made one start on the week, tossing 7.0 shutout innings on July 21 vs Columbus, giving up just three hits while striking out 11 and walking only two. It was a career day for Phillips, marking his first career win at the Triple-A level while also marking career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in a game.
With the effort, Phillips also set the new high-water mark by a Bats starter this season with his 11 strikeouts, topping the previous high of nine set by Andrew Abbott, and became the first Bats pitcher to record double digit strikeouts since T.J. Zeuch on August 2, 2022.
The weekly award marks the third for a Bats player in 2023 and the first for a pitcher since Robert Dugger earned the honor for the week of July 25 - 31, 2022. Phillips joins Matt McLain (5/1 - 5/7) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (6/5 - 6/11) as Louisville Bats players to win weekly awards this season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 24, 2023
- St. Paul Saints Homestand with Sizzling Hot Promotions from July 25-30 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons INF Spencer Horwitz Named International League Player of the Week - Buffalo Bisons
- Phillips Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Louisville Bats
- Innovative Field Events this Week Join Us for a Concert and a Movie - Rochester Red Wings
- STEM Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Phillips Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Louisville Holds off Columbus for Series Split
- Bats Lose 7-3 Against Columbus
- Bats Crush Clippers 16-1 Behind Phillips' Gem
- Louisville Bats to Honor Local Members of the Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night