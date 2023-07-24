STEM Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back for their ninth homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.â¯The exciting week includes STEM Night presented by Lenovo, Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday (July 25), Kids Eat Free Wednesday (July 26), followed by Dollar Dog Night with Old Bull Jerseys (July 27). Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux are back along with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (July 28), Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World, Ripken the Bat Dog presented by Sit Means Sit Apex (July 29) and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (July 30) closing out the week.

Tuesday, July 25th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) - Presented by Lenovo

Tacos & Tallboys:â¯Swing by the DBAP for $2 tacos and $5 select 16oz cans!

STEM Night: The Bulls are hosting STEM Night in partnership with Lenovo! Lenovo will recognize four STEM students who have been awarded $2,500 in college scholarships.

Wednesday, July 26th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays:â¯Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Thursday, July 27th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) - Presented by Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

Old Bull Jerseys: The Bulls are back in our specialty Old Bull Jerseys!

Friday, July 28th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Crumbl Cookie Day: Get here early! The first 1,000 fans will be given a voucher for a free four-pack of Crumbl Cookies! Valid at any Triangle location.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond:Avengers,assemble! See the return of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, featuring special character appearances from Black Widow and Captain America.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefitMiracle League of the Triangle.

Saturday, July 29th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) - Presented by Budweiser and Folds of Honor

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games. Presented By Sit Means Sit Apex.

Sunday, July 30th vs Charlotte (5:05pm) - Presented by Coastal Credit Union

Kids Run the Bases: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

