St. Paul Saints Homestand with Sizzling Hot Promotions from July 25-30

ST. PAUL, MN - The Irish eyes will smile at CHS Field. Cancel whatever you're doing, even if it means you play hooky from work. Whether you've been naughty or nice, our gates are open for all to enjoy a few laughs. These promotions are red hot, so you won't want to miss the St. Paul Saints July 25-30 homestand.

Tuesday, July 25 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m. - Christmas In July presented by Hamline University

Dashing through the snow in a one-horse open slay, the Saints promotions staff is laughing all the way. Even in St. Paul's summer heat, it's never too early to start looking towards the most wonderful time of the year during Christmas in July with Hamline University. Instead of snow falling, your Saints will be playing ball, ho, ho, ho! You no longer need to dream of a white (and blue) Christmas because we have all the midsummer's cheer for those far and near. May your O' Holy humid night be merry as we return to deck the halls of CHS Field. Our Little Town will gather to witness the collection of sunny spirits, culminating in a joyous non-silent night. Our friends at GLOW will have something to brighten up the festivities even more handing out glow sticks. Who knows? The big fella himself, St. Nick, might even show up on Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 26 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 1:07 p.m. - Play Hooky Day Game

Maybe you don't want to use the excuse you're going to a baseball game to skip out on work. Some of these actually used excuses might be more your speed: your llama is sick, you became ill because you mistook cat food for tuna, or maybe you just physically can't get to work because your arm got stuck in one of those blood pressure machines at the pharmacy. We'll let you decide on your reason to skip out on whatever you're obligated to do, so that you can enjoy a beautiful day at the ballpark. There are no better slackers in the Twin Cities than the gang from one of the most popular morning shows in the country and while they should be working Cory Cove, Chris Hawkey, and Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert are skipping out of the iHeart studios to take in a St. Paul Saints game. The morning show hosts will have their hands all over the Saints entertainment that afternoon. It's an Explore Minnesota Wednesday, we're sure they can come up with a few good excuses for you.

Thursday, July 27 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - Irish Night presented by Cub

We all become a little, or a lot, Irish in March during St. Patrick's Day, but our European friends are known for more than just an imbibing good time. Come find out all the unique facts on Irish Night presented by Cub. We can all thank the Irish for dressing up in October as Halloween was originally an Irish celebration. The number of countries in the world with a musical instrument as a national symbol: 1. That's right, Ireland uses an Irish harp as their national symbol. The Irish's strong folk tradition has provided us with song to Irish dance and to poetry. Let's not forget leprechauns, who were mischievous little fairies, while the shamrock (or clover) was traditionally a symbol for the Catholic Holy Trinity. Of course, Irish pubs are an important part of life and that's perfect on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, July 28 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music of bands no longer together and an LED Lightbulb Giveaway (everyone in attendance)

Even the greatest bands eventually have their issues. Whether it's creative differences, egos, or the love for something, or someone, else that sends a band member astray, we long for the days that the musical brilliance of these groups were together. John Lennon leaving the Beatles, a backstage incident breaking up Oasis, and personality clashes ending Van Halen are just some of the more epic band breakups over time. On this Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy we celebrate with music featuring bands no longer together. Unlike some of these amazing acts that were left empty handed, every fan will go home with an LED lightbulb as you exit the ballpark.

Saturday, July 29 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - Hottest Day of the Year presented by Minnesota Corn Growers Association with a blanket giveaway (2,000)

Where were you on July 29, 1917? If you were one of the 500 people that lived in Beardsley, Minnesota on that day chances are you remember it all too vividly. On that day, the state of Minnesota reached a record high of 114.5 degrees in Beardsley (the record was tied on July 6, 1936 in Moorhead). What better way to celebrate the hottest day of the year, presented by Minnesota Corn Growers Association, than to provide the first 2,000 fans in attendance with a blanket. July is traditionally the month for the most extreme heat. The warmest air temperature recorded in the Twin Cities was 108 degrees on July 14, 1936. How about the hottest temperature on record? July 10, 1913 at Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley, a balmy 134.1 degrees. If you're boiling hot on this day, think cool thoughts with our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 30 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 2:07 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión dia numero dos presented by Corona Hard Seltzer

It's the second of three Copa de la Diversión night's as the Saints celebrate the state's Latino history. Copa de la Diversión or, "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Saints will become Santos de San Pablo and wear specialty uniforms with a unique new logo. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The Saints will wear light blue jerseys with "Santos de San Pablo" across the chest. Oscar award-winning artist, Dan Navarro, will also be in attendance. For 40 years, Navarro has been an artist, songwriter, including Pat Benatar's Grammy-nominated "We Belowg," singer and voice actor, spread over 17 acclaimed albums, thousands of concerts, more than 3,500 shows all over the world, and vocal appearances in more than 40 movies and TV series, including the #1 hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno," along with Coco and Happy Feet. Enjoy it all with a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 3) is an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

