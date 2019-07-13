Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket (6:15 p.m.)

July 13, 2019 | 6:15 p.m. ET | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | Game # 92| Road Game # 47

BUFFALO BISONS (48-43, 2nd, -5.0 North) at PAWTUCKET RED SOX (36-54, 6th, -16.5 North)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (3-3, 6.13) vs. RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (4-5, 4.02)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons will take on the Red Sox in game four of their five-game series. Following the trip to New England, the Herd will return home for a seven-day homestand against the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers.

Game One: BUF 4, PAW 3

In game one of yesterday's doubleheader, the Herd kept their winning streak alive as Buffalo had strong pitching throughout from RHP T.J Zeuch, and LHP Buddy Boshers. OF Roemon Fields hit his first home run of the season to put the Bisons up, while C Reese McGuire followed that up in the next inning with his fourth home run of the year to help secure the victory.

Game Two: BUF 2, PAW 6

Buffalo took the early lead in the night cap, scoring in the first inning thanks to a INF Richard Urena RBI single, but it was not enough as Pawtucket scored six runs in the third. RHP Conor Fisk was charged with all six runs, suffering his fifth loss on the season.

Pawtucket Red Sox (9-5)

Buffalo and Pawtucket are meeting for the fifth time in 2019. This is the last trip to Rhode Island for the Herd this season. The two teams will play one more three-game series in Buffalo at the end

of August.

Today's Starter

RHP Sean Reid-Foley will make his fifteenth start of the season for Buffalo and just his second start after his latest stint in Toronto. In his previous turn, the righty tossed three innings, allowing three hits and four runs against Syracuse. Reid-Foley currently leads Bison pitching in IP, and SO.

IL Standings

Buffalo sits just 5.0 games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the IL North and are 4.0 GB in the Wild Card race. The Gwinnett Stripers currently lead the Wild Card, with Charlotte two games back, as the Bisons have a very important homestand that includes four games against Charlotte next week.

Roemon Fields

OF Roemon Fields put the Bisons on the board first in game one with his first home run of the season in the third inning. Pawtucket was not able to answer that as Buffalo went on to win 4-3. Fields now has 13 RBIs on the year.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (34-58) could not take their first game out of the All-Star break as they dropped game one to the division leading New York Yankees 4-0. The Blue Jays' offense was shutout for the fifth time this season on just six hits. LHP Clayton Richard takes the hill today in the middle game of the series in the Bronx at 1:05 p.m.

