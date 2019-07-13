Pigs clip Red Wings in slugfest

July 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-45) recorded 12 hits and scored 16 runs in their 16-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings (44-48) on Saturday night. Rochester committed five errors in the game.

The Pigs dropped a four-spot in the top of the first inning against Kohl Stewart (5-5). Ali Castillo scored on an RBI groundout and Jan Hernandez hit a three-run home run. Their lead extended to 6-0 in the top of the second inning as Grullon hit a two-run double.

Jaylin Davis hit a solo home run off Cole Irvin (4-0) in the bottom of the second inning. Lehigh Valley scored six more runs off Stewart in the top of the third inning to take a 12-1 lead. Nick Matera's RBI single was the only hit that drove in a run. Three errors in the inning allowed the five other runs to score.

Wilin Rosario hit a two-run home run off Irvin in the bottom of the third inning to trim the Pigs lead to 12-3. Malquin Canelo hit his first AAA home run off Preston Guilmet in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 13-3. Nick Williams homered off Ian Krol in the top of the fifth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 14-3 lead.

Jimmy Kerrigan hit a sacrifice fly off Alexis Rivero in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Rochester their fourth run of the game. Mitch Walding hit a two-run home run off Krol in the top of the eighth inning. Brian Schaels hit a home run off tom Windle in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The IronPigs and Red Wings wrap up their season series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

