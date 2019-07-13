Hernandez, PawSox Walk It off in Extras over Bisons

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Oscar HernÃ¡ndez blasted a two-run, walk-off home run to give the Pawtucket Red Sox (37-54) a 7-5 victory in 10 innings over the Buffalo Bisons (48-44) on Saturday night at McCoy Stadium.

For HernÃ¡ndez, it was his third home run of the season, and it was the first walk-off win of the year for the PawSox.

Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the PawSox got within a run on a fielder's choice from Bryce Brentz. Then with 2 out, the tying run at third, and an 0-2 count on Josh Ockimey, Buddy Boshers threw a wild pitch that brought Tzu-Wei Lin home as the tying run.

Socrates Brito opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

After leaving four men on base through the first two innings, the PawSox broke through in the third. Chris Owings reached on an error to begin the inning, and then Sam Travis lifted a 366-foot home run over the right-field wall to put Pawtucket in front 2-1.

Pawtucket added a run in the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly from HernÃ¡ndez.

Buffalo responded with a pair in the fifth inning to tie the game. Michael De La Cruz brought Andy Burns home with an opposite-field double to bring the Bisons within a run. Two batters later, Bo Bichette lined an RBI double to score De La Cruz to tie the score at 3.

The Bisons regained the lead in the seventh inning on De La Cruz's two-run shot into the bleachers in right field.

Cole Sturgeon extended his hitting streak to 7 games after another multi-hit effort. Over his last 13 games, Sturgeon is hitting .386 (17-for-44) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI's.

Teddy Stankiewicz went the first five innings, giving up 5 hits and 3 earned runs, while walking only one and striking out 2.

The PawSox and Bisons will wrap up their series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. The first 4,000 fans will receive a PawSox cap, compliments of the Rhode Island Lottery & WEEI-FM. It's also another Family Funday, with pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases.

Right-hander Josh Smith (3-2, 5.05) is the scheduled starter for Pawtucket. Lefty Thomas Pannone (2-0, 2.04) is set to toe the rubber for Buffalo.

The game will be televised live on NESN. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 12:35 p.m.

This 12-game homestand represents the longest scheduled homestand for the PawSox in 27 years - since a 12-game homestand in 1992 (from July 29 - August 9).

The Louisville Bats come to McCoy for a 4-game series starting Monday night at 7:05 p.m. Finally, the Charlotte Knights come to town over the weekend of July 19-21 for a 3-game set highlighted by Saturday, July 20 at 6:15 pm on Alex Cora World Series Champion Bobblehead Night followed by Margaritaville post-game Fireworks.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

