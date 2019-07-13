Errors Doom Wings in Loss to 'Pigs

July 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Rochester Red Wings committed five errors - four in the third inning alone - helping the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 16-5 win Saturday night at Frontier Field. Ronald Torreyes had three hits, and rookies Brian Schales and Jaylin Davis both homered for the Wings.

The paid crowd of 11,197 was the third largest crowd of the season. The homestand concludes with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday; it's First Responders' Day, a Knot Hole Kids' Club game, and kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy after the game

Winning Pitcher:

Irvin (4-0)

Losing Pitcher:

Stewart (5-5)

Save: None

Lehigh Valley got on the board in the top of the first inning against Red Wings' starter Kohl Stewart. Ali Castillo came in to score on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Schales, followed up by a three-run home run by Jan Hernandez to give the IronPigs an early 4-0 lead.

The Pigs extended their lead in the top of the second with a double off the bat of Deivy Grullon plating two more runs making it a 6-0 game.

Rochester scored their first run against Lehigh Valley starter Cole Irvin. Jaylin Davis crushed his ninth home run with the Red Wings, 401 feet over the fence in right-center making the score 6-1.

Lehigh Valley extended their lead again in the top of the third with help from four errors by the Red Wings in the inning. Nick Matera drove in a run with a single, followed up by a throwing error by Nick Gordon allowing two runs to score, an error by Wilin Rosario bringing in two more runs, and a throwing error by Stewart plating one run. Preston Guilmet came on in relief with two outs in the inning and escaped the jam. The Pigs scored six unearned runs in the inning and took a 12-1 lead. In his first appearance back with Rochester after a stint with Minnesota, Stewart threw 2.2 innings, gave up eight hits, twelve runs with eight of them being earned, three walks, and struck out three. 53 of his 84 pitches were for strikes.

The Wings began to cut into the lead in the bottom of the third. After Ronald Torreyes reached first on a fielder's choice, Gordon ripped a double down the right field line putting runners on second and third. In the next at bat, Rosario lined a sharp two RBI single to left making the score 12-3.

The IronPigs scored again in the fourth against Guilmet with a solo home run off the bat of Malquin Canelo to extend the lead to 13-3.

Nick Williams tacked on another run for the Pigs with another solo home run making the score 14-3.

Irvin finished his outing firing 5.0 innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs, one walk, while striking out four. He threw 95 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Rochester tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth. Wynston Sawyer reached first with a single, followed by Schales reaching with a hit by pitch. After both base runners advanced on a wild pitch, Jimmy Kerrigan hit a sacrifice fly, bringing in Sawyer from third and making it a 14-4 game.

Guilmet tossed 3.1 innings with five strikeouts, while giving up two runs before Ian Krol came on in relief to start the seventh.

Lehigh Valley scored two more runs in the top of the eighth against Krol with a two-run single by Mitch Walding giving them a 16-4 lead.

Krol lasted 1.2 innings and gave up two runs with two strikeouts before Jake Reed entered the game during the eighth.

Schales launched his second home run with Rochester this season in the bottom of the eighth cutting the Wings' deficit to 16-5.

Reed worked 1.1 perfect relief innings.

NOTES: Brent Rooker left the game in the second inning with a leg injury, after attempting a diving catch in left field...Drew Maggi extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a single in the third inning...The Twins designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for assignment or release on Saturday, when they activated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the injured list.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY

2007 - Matt LeCroy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brian Duensing picked up his fourth win in five starts as Rochester edged visiting Indianapolis, 4-3. LeCroy singled in the first inning, lifted a sacrifice fly in the third and stroked a run-scoring base hit in the fifth to give the Red Wings (49-42) a 4-0 lead. Duensing (6-2) yielded two runs on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Carmen Cali followed with 1 2/3 scoreless frames before Bobby Korecky yielded a run on two hits with one strikeout over the final two innings for his 23rd save. Brian Buscher went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored and Gil Velazquez drove in the other run for Rochester.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.