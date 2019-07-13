Louisville Bats Notes
July 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
Game 92, Home 47
Toledo Mud Hens (41-50) at Louisville Bats (34-57)
RHP Lucas Sims (5-0, 4.74) vs. RHP Drew VerHagen (4-2, 3.40)
6:30 PM | Saturday, July 13, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field
LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; TuneIn
RIVERBATS ARE BACK: The Louisville Bats rebranded as the RiverBats in Friday night's 7-6 win over the Mud Hens, with Louisville turning back the clock once again on Saturday as part of Throwback Weekend. Tonight, IL All-Star Lucas Sims makes his first start out of the break, looking to keep his perfect record after striking out 11 in his July 4 start at Columbus.
AGAINST TOLEDO: Louisville once again took a one-game advantage in the all-time series, with a 216-215 record against the Mud Hens. The Bats and Hens have played 3 consecutive one-run games dating back to June 27, with LOU coming out on top last night after dropping the previous couple.
A HOMER-LESS ODYSSEY: The Bats won Friday night by a 7-6 score despite not hitting a home run. It was Louisville's first victory without a home run since May 31 at Norfolk, winning 4-0 that game. The Bats are 12-23 (.343) this season when they do not hit a homer, and 22-34 (.393) when they do homer. Before last night, Louisville had lost 8 straight in games without a home run, and 13 of their last 14.
ONE RUN FUN: Louisville played in its 33rd one-run game of the season last night, improving to 12-21 in games decided by just a run. LOU leads the IL in most one-run games, with Indianapolis (31) playing the second-most.
COMEBACK WIN: The Bats overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second inning with a 5-run bottom of the second, earning their 16th come-from-behind win of 2019. Interestingly, each of LOU's last 3 comeback wins (6/30 vs. COL, 7/3 vs. IND, 7/12 vs. TOL) have all come at Louisville Slugger Field with the Bats winning by identical 7-6 scores.
NICK 10NGHI: Designated hitter Nick Longhi went 1-for-4 last night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He's the third Louisville player to notch a double-digit hit streak this season, joining Christian Colon (11 G; 5/19-5/30) and Aristides Aquino (22 G; 5/23-6/19). Since Longhi's streak began on June 28, he's batting .389 (14-for-36) with 7 runs, 6 doubles, one home run, 6 RBI and 6 walks.
BIG SALLY: Right-hander Sal Romano went 4.0 innings out of the bullpen last night, recording his third win of the season. In his last 3 apps (2 starts), Romano has allowed just 5 hits and 2 earned runs (1.29 ERA) in 12.0 innings, with 0 walks and 14 strikeouts.
THE BLAKE IS BACK: Shortstop Blake Trahan went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in his second game back from the injured list, scoring 2 runs and recording an RBI. His best offensive month in 2018 came in July, batting .293 (27-for-92) in 27 games, which was 23 points higher than his next-best month (.270, August).
