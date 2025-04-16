Biscuits Pitching Staff Combines for One-Hitter in Wednesday Morning Win over Trash Pandas

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (6-4) racked up 14 strikeouts and allowed just one hit in a 2-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-7) on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery retired 19 straight Rocket City hitters to finish the game. The Biscuits struck out 32 batters in the first two games of the series.

Ty Cummings pitched the first inning and struck out a pair. Ty Johnson followed with four innings of one-run ball. Keyshawn Askew and Trevor Martin each pitched two scoreless innings and each retired all six hitters they faced. Martin picked up his first save of the season.

Xavier Isaac rocketed a pair of doubles to lead off the fourth and sixth innings, and Ricardo Genoves brought him in both times on RBI singles. The Biscuits took a 2-1 lead on a broken-bat infield single from Genoves in the sixth.

The third game of the series is on Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Mitch Farris is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

