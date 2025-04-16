Four Shuckers Combine for 4-0 Shutout of Barons

April 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Behind 5.0 shutout innings from starter Tate Kuehner and 4.0 shutout innings from the bullpen, the Biloxi Shuckers (4-7) earned their first shutout win of the season, 4-0, against the Birmingham Barons (5-5) at Regions Field on Wednesday night.

The Shuckers struck first in the first when Darrien Miller roped a double down the left field line, scoring Garrett Spain from second. In the second, Eric Brown Jr. walked before Ramón Rodriguez singled, giving the Shuckers two on with no one out. Bladimir Restituyo then laid down a bunt back to the pitcher, but an errant throw from Barons' starter Grant Taylor into left allowed Brown to score, making it 2-0. The game remained at 2-0 until the eighth, when a botched groundball to third with the bases loaded allowed Garrett Spain and Bladimir Restituyo to score, making it 4-0.

On the mound, Tate Kuehner worked around traffic in all five innings, stranding six over a scoreless start. Out of the bullpen, Josh Maciejewski tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts, extending his scoreless streak to 6.0 consecutive innings. Mark Manfredi then danced around two walks in the eighth with two groundouts before a perfect ninth from Justin Yeager on 15 pitches. Tate Kuehner (1-2) earned the win while Grant Taylor (0-1) took the loss for Birmingham.

Ramón Rodríguez (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance of the night for the Shuckers while the lineup recorded nine walks and 16 at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

The series continues on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. K.C. Hunt (0-1, 7.94) is set to start for the Shuckers against Hagen Smith (0-0, 5.79) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

