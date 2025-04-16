Kimbrel Tosses Scoreless Eighth as Clingstones Win Home Opener 3-0

April 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - The Columbus Clingstones (5-4) opened Synovus Park with a memorable night of baseball, blanking the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7-3) in a 3-0 shutout that also marked Craig Kimbrel's return to the Atlanta Braves organization on Tuesday night.

Decisive Plays: David Fletcher scored on a wild pitch to give the Clingstones their first lead at Synovus Park in the third inning. A two-run seventh by Columbus featured RBI singles by Carlos Rodriguez and Cal Conley. Kimbrel entered to pitch the eighth inning to a raucous ovation and struck out the last two batters he faced. Hayden Harris (S, 1) retired the Blue Wahoos in order in the ninth to close out the victory.

Key Contributors: Blake Burkhalter (Win, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO) picked up his first career Double-A victory after a dominant outing. Conley (3-for-4, SB, RBI) and Rodriguez (1-for-4, RBI) supplied the offense. Kimbrel (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) struck out Mark Coley II swinging and Jake Thompson looking. For Pensacola, Jacob Miller (Loss, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) suffered a tough-luck loss after a quality start.

Noteworthy: Kimbrel made his first appearance in the Braves organization since September 28, 2014 at Philadelphia. The Clingstones picked up their first-ever shutout victory on Tuesday night. Burkhalter has not allowed a run through 5.0 innings in either of his starts this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 16): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-1, 5.63 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Robby Snelling (1-0, 2.61 ERA) for Pensacola. It's White Claw Wednesday, with discounted White Claws until the end of the first inning.

