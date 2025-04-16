Pandas Drop Series Opener in Montgomery

April 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas lost their first road game of the season on Tuesday night against the Montgomery Biscuits, 3-1 at Riverwalk Stadium. The Trash Pandas' pitching staff was great again, allowing just one earned run and striking out 11 batters, while Montgomery's pitchers struck out 18 throughout the game.

Montgomery's starting pitcher, Duncan Davitt (W, 1-0), dominated early by retiring the first nine Rocket City batters. He allowed his first hit, a single by Christian Moore, in the fourth inning. Davitt struck out ten batters over 6.0 shutout innings, surrendering only one hit and walking one.

Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado also had a strong performance in his second start of the season, delivering 4.0 shutout innings, giving up three hits, walking four, and recording four strikeouts.

The game remained scoreless through the first five innings until the Biscuits capitalized on two hits and two errors in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Kelveen Caceras (L, 0-1). Cooper Kinney and Colton Ledbetter hit back-to-back singles, advancing to scoring position due to throwing errors. Will Simpson then contributed an RBI single to score Kinney, and Taten Levens made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to score Ledbetter.

Houston Harding took the mound in the seventh inning and struck out the side; however, he allowed a bunt single to Matt Etzel and let him advance to second base on a throwing error. Kinney then hit an RBI double, extending the Biscuits' lead to 3-0.

After Davitt left the game, the Trash Pandas capitalized on relief pitcher Austin Vernon in the top of the eighth inning. Myles Emmerson led off with a single, and Tucker Flint followed with a walk. Moore then hit his second single up the middle, bringing Emmerson around to score the lone run for the Trash Pandas. Alfredo Zarraga (S, 1) walked Nelson Rada to load the bases but managed to strike out the next two batters to escape without further damage.

Denzer Guzman went 2-for-4 and started the top of the ninth inning with a double. Zarraga struck out the next two batters for the first two outs. Emmerson recorded his second hit of the night with a single, placing runners at the corners, but the game's 18th strikeout ended the contest.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will have a quick turnaround as they face off again on Wednesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium. Right-handed pitcher George Klassen (0-1, 10.13) will start for the Trash Pandas against Montgomery's right-handed pitcher Ty Cummings (0-1, 5.40). The first pitch is scheduled for 11:00 am, with coverage beginning at 10:45 am on 97.7 HD-2 or through trashpandasbaseball.com. The game can also be viewed on MiLB.tv and Bally Live.

The second homestand for the Rocket City Trash Pandas runs from Tuesday, April 22-27, against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field. Tuesday, April 22, features a Caden Dana bobblehead for the first 1,500 fans 18 and over presented by SportsMed. Wednesday, April 23, is another Education Day Matinee with a special 11:05 am first pitch. Thursday, April 24, is Comic and Pop Culture Night, presented by Storm Guard Roofing and includes appearances by Priscilla Presley, George Newbern, and Walter Jones. Friday, April 25, is another spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Show! The weekend will feature special appearances from the ZOOperstars! on Saturday, April 26, and Bluey on Sunday, April 27.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.