Barons Get Shut out 4-0 to the Shuckers

April 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons lost 4-0 to the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,401 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Barons had two runners on base but couldn't push across any runs.

Starting pitcher Grant Taylor (0-1, 1.69) pitched only 2.1 innings, giving up two hits, two runs, one earned run, and four walks with five strikeouts. In relief, Tyler Schweitzer was the bright spot on the Barons' pitching staff, going 5.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Barons' hitters in two games of this series have not scored in the last 17 innings. Nick Podkul, Shawn Goosenberg, and Jacob Burke had the only hits for the Barons. Rikuu Nishida had two walks and two stolen bases and has six stolen bases on the season.

Next, the Barons will throw LHP Hagen Smith (0-0, 5.49) at Regions Field on Thursday night.

