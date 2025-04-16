Klassen Strikes out Eight, But Rocket City Falls 2-1 to Biscuits on Wednesday

April 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - George Klassen made his team-leading third start of the year on Wednesday morning in Montgomery and delivered his best performance to date. Unfortunately, it ended in a no-decision, as the Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 2-1, marking the Pandas' fourth consecutive loss.

The 23-year-old from Minnesota came out of the gate dealing, retiring the first seven batters he faced until Montgomery hit back-to-back singles in the third inning. An error then loaded the bases, but Klassen retired the next two batters to strand the runners.

The Rocket City offense scored first in the second inning. Denzer Guzman began the frame with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a balk, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Sam Brown.

Klassen concluded his outing by striking out five over the final two innings, though he did allow a run in the fourth inning after Zavier Isaac hit a leadoff double and scored on a single by Ricardo Genoves. Overall, the Angels' No. 3 prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) allowed one run on five hits over 5.0 innings, while striking out eight batters and walking none.

Montgomery took the lead in the sixth inning with another leadoff double from Isaac, who scored on another single by Genoves.

The Rocket City bullpen was again terrific, with Camden Minacci (L, 0-1) and Samy Natera Jr. combining for 4.0 innings of one-run ball on just two hits. Natera tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and struck out all four batters he faced. The pitching staff now ranks second in Double-A baseball, with 68 strikeouts over 47.1 innings.

Rockey City's pitchers have allowed only seven runs over their last three games, yet they have lost all of them. The Trash Pandas managed just one hit for the second time this season. Biscuits reliever Keshawn Askew (W, 1-0) earned the win with 2.0 shutout innings, as four Montgomery pitchers combined to retire the final 19 Rocket City batters.

Caleb Ketchup debuted for the Pandas, recording the team's sole hit-a single in the third inning.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will meet again Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris (0-0, 4.91) will start for the Trash Pandas against Montgomery's right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins (1-0, 1.93). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with coverage beginning at 5:50 pm on 97.7 HD-2 or through trashpandasbaseball.com The game can also be viewed on MiLB.tv and Bally Live.

The second homestand for the Rocket City Trash Pandas runs from Tuesday, April 22-27, against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field. Tuesday, April 22, features a Caden Dana bobblehead for the first 1,500 fans 18 and over presented by SportsMed. Wednesday, April 23, is another Education Day Matinee with a special 11:05 am first pitch. Thursday, April 24, is Comic and Pop Culture Night, presented by Storm Guard Roofing and includes appearances by Priscilla Presley, George Newbern, and Walter Jones. Friday, April 25, is another spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Show! The weekend will feature special appearances from the ZOOperstars! on Saturday, April 26, and Bluey on Sunday, April 27.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.