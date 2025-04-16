Cornielle's Historic Start Leads Shuckers to 6-1 Win in Birmingham

April 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Alexander Cornielle

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Behind a historically dominant outing from starter Alexander Cornielle, the Biloxi Shuckers (3-7) defeated the Birmingham Barons, 6-1, at Regions Field on Tuesday night. Cornielle, who finished his night with 11 strikeouts over four innings, became the 11 th Double-A pitcher since 2005 to strike out 11 or more batters over the first 4.0 innings of a start. He also became the first pitcher in franchise history to record each of the first nine outs in a start by strikeout.

The Shuckers struck first in the top of the first after a double from Luis Lara and two walks loaded the bases for Luke Adams. Adams then doubled down the left field line and drove in all three baserunners, giving the Shuckers a 3-0 lead. The Barons struck back and cut the deficit to 3-1 with two errors and a double-steal in the bottom of the first inning. In the fifth, Eric Brown Jr. laced a single into left-center, extending his hit streak to nine consecutive games and giving the Shuckers a 4-1 lead. Cooper Pratt then made it 5-1 in the sixth with an RBI single, his third hit of the night. In the eighth, Garrett Spain, in his first game with the Shuckers, smashed his first home run of the season a 404-foot blast into the bullpen in right-center.

On the mound, the Shuckers pitching staff set a new season-high with 16 strikeouts, including 11 from Alexander Cornielle, tying his career-high. Out of the bullpen, Nick Merkel (2.2ip, 0r, 3k), Tyler Bryant (1.1ip, 0r, 3k) and Will Childers (1.0ip, 0r, 1k). Combined for 5.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Eight of the nine Shuckers in the starting lineup reached while Cooper Pratt (3-for-4) and Ethan Murray (3-for-4) each tallied multi-hit performances. Nick Merkel (1-0) earned the win while Wikelman González (0-1) took the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Tate Kuehner (0-2, 5.19) is set to start for the Shuckers against Grant Taylor (0-0, 0.00) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

