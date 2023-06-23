Birmingham's Surge in the Eighth Stuns Tennessee for Game 1 Victory

June 23, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons after a three-game skid pulled off a late surge against the Tennessee Smokies to beat them in Game 1 7-6. In the victory, the Barons tallied four runs in the eighth inning with Jose Rodriguez and Tyler Neslony leading the charge. Birmingham owes the pair a ton of credit, however, the bullpen was another key factor as they were called upon a bit earlier than expected.

Starting LHP Garrett Schoenle was forced out of the ballgame after 1.1 IP due to the Smokies figuring out what the southpaw was tossing from the mound. Schonele would finish the game allowing five hits, five earned runs, three walks and zero strikeouts.

Despite the early struggles from the mound from the Barons, RHP Jerry Burke came into the battlefield and escaped without further damage being done. Burke finished his 2.2 outing only allowing one hit, zero runs, one walk and struck out two.

Burke got the two foes through the fourth inning with the scoreboard staying the same and headed off the mound to LHP Jonah Scolaro, who continued dominance from the bump. Scolaro finished his pair of innings pitched with zeros across the board except for snagging a lone strikeout.

The bullpen pulled the Barons to the sixth inning with the deficit not growing larger than five, and in the sixth inning Birmingham's offense finally repaid the hurlers.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Adam Hackenberg delivered a grounder back to the pitcher that allowed for Alsander Womack to score from third base. Hackenberg's 15th RBI of the season seemed like a small victory as the Barons were able to get on the scoreboard, but it loomed a lot larger for the outcome of the game.

The run creeped some hope into the home dugout, and that is just what they needed.

Tennessee smacked a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning but that could not delay the inevitable. Birmingham captured two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a ground out from Neslony and an RBI double from Alsander Womack. The Barons found themselves down 6-3 and with an electric four run eighth inning the good guys put themselves on top.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jose Rodriguez nearly cleared the bases with a two-RBI double to clock half the runs they would in the frame. The rest would come off the bat of Neslony as a single would score Moises Castillo from third and Rodriguez from second.

The Barons dynamic duo of Rodriguez and Neslony accounted for five of the total seven runs needed to win the ballgame.

Birmingham with the lead handed the ball off to LHP Ben Holmes to close out the ballgame. Holmes slammed the door shut on the ballgame with two strikeouts, while collecting his third save on the year.

The Barons stole Game 1 from the Smokies and if this game reflects what this series has in store, this week may be interesting.

Birmingham looks to build on the narrow victory with another win as they hand the bump to RHP Cristian Mena for Game 2 on Wednesday, June 14.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.