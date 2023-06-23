Birmingham Drops Game 2 in Narrow Battle against Tennessee

The Birmingham Barons started off Game 2 just how they would have liked: Sitting down the Tennessee Smokies 1-2-3 and striking out the Chicago Cubs No.1 prospect in Pete Crow-Armstong. Despite the game starting how they would have liked, PCA would end up avenging his early strikeout with the game sealing three-RBI double. The Barons would fall to the Smokies 5-4 in the Wednesday night contest.

The Smokies started off the scoring in the game with a solo home run in the top of the second inning and would ride the momentum to a second run in the top of the third on an RBI-single.

The Barons, despite being down by two, were not out of the ball game as starting RHP Cristian Mena only had those two blemishes on his record for the night. Mena finished his 6.0 IP with three hits, two earned runs, two walks, a home run and seven strikeouts. Birmingham also paired Mena's saved outing with their own back-to-back innings with runs scored.

In the fourth inning the Barons got on the board with Alsander Womack singling to center-field to bring in Tyler Neslony. In the fifth inning, Moises Castillo made a statement with a monster two-run home run that left the ballpark in a hurry. Castillo's homer had an exit velocity of 103 and went a total of 398 feet.

The Barons now found themselves with a one run lead and they kept the lead as LHP Haylen Green pitched a solid seventh inning. Green in his lone inning of the night finished with two hits and zero runs scored.

Birmingham knew that they needed some insurance to their lead and Neslony captured what was thought to be a key run. Neslony sent a solo home run over the outfield walls to make it a 4-2 ballgame, however, that was not enough to keep the Smokies away.

Tennessee with a three run ninth frame captured the victory over the Barons to stun the home crowd. With the bases loaded and two outs PCA cleared the bases with the game sealing double.

Birmingham allowed for the Smokies to tie the series at one apiece with a Game 2 victory. The Barons turn to LHP Tommy Sommer in Game 3 to try and take the advantage back in this entertaining series.

