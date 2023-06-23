Four Homers Lift Eder, Blue Wahoos to 7-4 Victory

June 23, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Kodak, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their third in a row on Friday night, beating the Tennessee Smokies on the strength of four home runs.

Will Banfield, Griffin Conine, Troy Johnston and Cody Morissette each went deep in support of Jake Eder, who allowed three runs over 4.1 innings in his first Double-A start since August of 2021.

Nasim Nuñez began the game by drawing a leadoff walk against Smokies starter Kohl Franklin (L, 2-4), then stole a pair of bases before scoring on a Johnston RBI single. Banfield went deep with a two-run blast a batter later, giving the Blue Wahoos a 3-0 lead.

Eder allowed an RBI double to Luis Vasquez and and RBI single to BJ Murray in the first inning, but settled into a groove as he made his milestone return in a continued recovery from elbow surgery. The lefty struck out two and walked three, departing in the fifth inning after throwing a prescribed 75 pitches.

Solo homers from Conine and Johnston helped stretch out the lead further, and Josan Méndez (W, 4-1) left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth to prevent a Smokies comeback.

Morissette's solo homer in the seventh stretched the Pensacola lead to 7-3. Tennessee got a run back on another Vasquez RBI double against Blue Wahoos reliever West Tunnell, but Jefry Yan (S, 6) worked a spotless ninth to lock down the win.

The Blue Wahoos and Smokies play a doubleheader on Saturday, making up a rainout from Thursday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:25 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live and MiLB.tv (video). For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.