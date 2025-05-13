Birmingham Legion FC vs Rhode Island FC: May 14, 2025
May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2025
- Date Changed for Hounds Match in Oakland - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Announces September Match Date Change in Coordination with Mexican National Team's Visit to Oakland to Take on Japan - Oakland Roots
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: May 14, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Delentz Pierre Earns First Team of the Week Nod - FC Tulsa
- Noah Dollenmayer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Republic Bank Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner and Presenting Sponsor of Lexington SC/Louisville City FC Rivalry, the Commonwealth Cup - Lexington Sporting Club
- Matt Mahoney Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 10 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Wild Second Half Sees Legion FC Draw Against Tampa Bay
- Mark Briggs Named New Legion FC Head Coach
- Danny Trejo's Performance Earns Team of the Round Selection
- Danny Trejo Takes Charge as Legion FC Secures Jagermeister Cup Win
- Birmingham Legion FC Unveils "Hunt for Glory" Kits