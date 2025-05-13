Sports stats



USL Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC vs Rhode Island FC: May 14, 2025

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video


Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central