'Birds Claw Back to Beat Brooklyn, 4-3

June 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn dropped its sixth straight game on Friday night, falling to the Aberdeen IronBirds by the score of 4-3. JT Schwartz went 4-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Brooklyn bats, but the Cyclones went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Schwartz had a first-inning RBI to give the 'Clones an early lead and Jaylen Palmer connected on his fifth home run of the year - a solo shot - to extend Brooklyn's advantage to 2-0 after two innings.

Aberdeen cut the lead in half with a solo home run from Davis Tavarez, his second of the season, to make it 2-1.

RHP Mike Vasil made the start for the Cyclones in his Maimonides Park debut and the right-hander sparkled through the first 6.0 innings, allowing just a run on two hits while striking out eight. But after throwing 89 pitches through those 6.0 frames, Vasil went to the mound in the top of the seventh and quickly found himself in trouble. The former Virginia Cavalier walked Coby Mayo on four pitches and then TT Bowens tripled into the right-center field gap to get Aberdeen even and put an end to Vasil's night on the mound.

LHP Cam Opp came out of the bullpen and struck out the first batter he faced, but in the process uncorked a wild pitch that scored Bowens to give Aberdeen their first lead of the night.

The lead would be short-lived, however, as Jaylen Palmer led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and Jose Peroza banged a triple off the left-centerfield wall to make it 3-3. But Tanner Murphy, Justin Guerrera and Shervyen Newton all struck out with the go-ahead run on third base to end the threat.

That would prove to be a turning point in the contest because in the top of the 8th, Erison Placencia snapped an 0-for-16 skid with an opposite-field solo shot over the right-field wall to put Aberdeen in front again.

Brooklyn threatened in the bottom of the 8th when JT Schwartz doubled to start the frame and moved up to third on a long fly out from Brandon McIlwain, but Jose Mena struck out and Warren Saunders flew out to end the inning with the tying run just 90 feet away.

The Cyclones will look to return to their winning ways on Saturday evening when they take on the IronBirds at 6:00 PM. It will be DC Comics Super Hero Night and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Superman Bobblehead. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

