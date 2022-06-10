HVR Game Notes - June 10, 2022

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (21-32) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (26-28)

RHP Mick Abel (3-4, 3.89 ERA) vs. RHP Blas Castaño (0-4, 3.23 ERA)

| Game 55 | Home Game 28 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 10, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

AIN'T NO LAWS WHEN YOU'RE PLAYIN' THE CLAWS: The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Dutchess Stadium this week. The clubs will play a seven-game series including the doubleheader on Wednesday which made up a game that was postponed last month at ShoreTown Ballpark. The Gades and Claws play a whopping 30 games this season, but only 12 contests scheduled for the first half. The next time that Jersey Shore will be at Dutchess Stadium is the final homestand of the year from August 30 through September 4.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Hudson Valley erupted for a 10-spot in the bottom of the seventh on Thursday to pull away in a 15-1 rout of Jersey Shore. Spencer Henson had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, a home run, an RBI and two walks. Aldenis Sánchez also finished with three hits, including a double and three RBIs. Beck Way was strong on the mound, turning in 5.1 shutout innings, while three relievers combined to close the door on a comfortable win.

RUN LIMIT: In each of the first four games of the series with Jersey Shore, the Renegades have allowed two or fewer runs to their opponent. This builds on a strong start to the month of June for the Gades pitching staff, which sports a 1.78 ERA on the month entering play Friday. Overall, Hudson Valley is 15-4 this season when holding opponents to two-or-fewer runs.

START ME UP: In the last 20 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 6-4 with a 2.58 ERA (27 ER/94.1 IP), with 73 hits allowed, 36 walks (3.53 BB/9) and 96 strikeouts (9.20 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 3.76, and the starters win total has more than tripled.

CLOSE GAME TROUBLE: Entering play on Friday, the Renegades sit at two games under .500 with a 26-28 (.481) record, despite a +28 run differential (30-24 pythag record). Part of the reason for this has been the Gades performance in one and two-run games this season. Hudson Valley is 7-10 (.411) in one-run games, and 6-9 (.400) in two-run games this season. Teams are typically around .500 in these kinds of games, indicating that the Gades have been victim to some bad luck.

GOODBYE MAY. JUNE...HELLO: Tuesday marked the final game in the month of May, a welcome sight for Hudson Valley. In the month, they went gone 8-17 (.320) and have allowed 5.22 runs per nine innings. Additionally, they hit just .219/.332/.359 and scored only 3.92 runs per game. The Gades' .320 winning percentage in May was the team's worst month since they went 9-19 (.321) in July 2006.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley has been on a base stealing tear lately, including swiping six bases in last Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen. The Gades are an unreal 39-for-46 stealing bases in their last 16 games, and four of the seven times runners were thrown out were on pickoff-caught stealings. The Renegades have stolen 115 bases this season, the most of any team in MiLB. It also already ranks as the 8th-highest total in team history, despite only having 54 games played. Cooper Bowman leads the team with 22 steals, which ranks tied for second in the South Atlantic League and tied for 17th among all Minor League players. His 20 steals are the most for a Renegade in the Yankees affiliation, and the most since Garrett Hiott stole 20 for the Gades in 2019.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Entering year two as a full-season team, it is not surprising to see many Hudson Valley franchise records be threatened. Both Nelson Alvarez and Charlie Ruegger have 42 career pitching appearances, six shy of the HV record. Matt Sauer has 112 career strikeouts, fifth all-time and 36 shy of the record. James Nelson has 31 steals, two shy of the record. Everson Pereira has scored 56 runs, tying him for seventh all-time and 16 shy of the career mark. He is also tied for third all-time with 16 home runs, six off being the all-time leader.

SEIGLER STARTING HOT: Since being promoted from Single-A Tampa, catcher Anthony Seigler has been red-hot at the plate, reaching base safely in his first 12 games played and hitting a torrid .342/.527/.526 in that stretch, which ended in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Yankees 2018 first round pick played in 41 games with Hudson Valley in 2021, batting .219/.324/.391 with four home runs in an injury-plagued season. Seigler has played in 39 combined games this season between Tampa and Hudson Valley, after seeing action in a combined 71 games in 2019 and 2021 due to injuries.

